3 held in Kolkata for adulterating milk with pond water

Kolkata: Three persons have been arrested for allegedly adulterating milk with filthy pond water in North Kolkata's Chitpore area, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on allegations from locals that people were having stomach ailments after consuming milk, which was also emitting a foul smell, policemen in plain clothes shadowed the car of a prominent supplier in the area on Monday.

"We found them mixing contaminated water from a nearby pond with milk. We caught three people red-handed. Two of them are milk suppliers and the third person is the vehicle driver," said a police officer.

All three were presented before the court which sent them to police custody till March 2.