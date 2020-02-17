3 held for sexually assaulting cousin sister since 2007

Kolkata: Three youths have been arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually torturing their cousin sister since 2007. The victim lives in the same house where her other relatives stay.



According to police, the victim, aged about 24 years lives in a joint family in the Regent Park area. On February 4, she lodged a police complaint against three of her cousin brothers alleging that they used to torture her sexually.

The accused even forced her to watch pornography and consume liquor with them since 2007 when she was aged around 11 years.

The victim's parents are a working couple and after they used to leave for their work the torture on her would begin. It is also alleged that the accused trio threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about this. They reportedly assaulted her too.

After she became an adult, the accused trio again threatened her not to reveal anything to anyone.

Recently the woman told everything to one of her friend who took her to the police station.

Though the complaint was lodged on February 4, police have arrested the accused cousins of the woman on Sunday following a preliminary investigation.

The trio has been arrested on charges of rape, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt, common intention along with sexually harassing a minor girl and aggravated

penetrative sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.