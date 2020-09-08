3 held for molesting woman

Kolkata: Three persons have been arrested from a restaurant near Phoolbagan for allegedly molesting a



woman and taking pictures of few minor girls on Sunday night.

According to police, on Sunday around 7:30 pm, the birthday celebration of a 15-year-old-girl was going at the said restaurant. Apart from the girl her mother and friends were also present.

At the same time three persons identified as Ram Kumar Parik, Joy Das and Hrishikesh Kumar Shaw along with two women were sitting in another table close to the place.

It is alleged that all of a sudden all five of them started interacting between themselves uttering lewd languages.

They also made obscene gestures towards the minor girls. It is alleged that when the mother of the birthday girl asked the restaurant staff members to shit them to another table, they were refused. Few minutes after that the woman saw that the accused persons were taking pictures of her daughter and her friends on their mobile phones.

When she protested, the accused trio allegedly made lewd remarks about her and the minor girls. They also touched the complainant's body to outrage her modesty.

When the complainant screamed, the restaurant staff members came forward and detained the accused persons. Later Phoolbagan police station was informed.

Police picked up the three accused persons from the restaurant.

The police have also initiated a case against them on charges of assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation, abettor present when offence is committed along with relevant sections of POCSO Act.