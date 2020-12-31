3 held for killing TMC leader in Howrah

Kolkata: Police on Wednesday arrested 3 persons in connection to the murder of Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) leader Dharmendra Singh (48), who was shot dead on Tuesday. Another Trinamool Congress worker had suffered bullet injury.



Among the 3 accused, two were the business rivals of Dharmendra.

Dharmendra, a promoter by profession, was shot around 4 pm near the Shalimar rail gate number 3. During investigation police learnt about Dharmendra's rivalry with two local promoters, identified as Devendra Mishra and Bikash Singh.

Recently, Mishra and Singh bagged a big project, which was later taken over by Dharmendra after he managed to convince the concerned authority.

Over this issue, differences developed between the slain and the accused. During the probe, police learnt that the accused sought help from Chandan Chowdhury—who is connected to their promoting business— to take revenge. The trio had gone to the crime spot, where Chowdhury allegedly fired the bullets.

While questioning the injured Trinamool worker, police learnt about Mishra's involvement. Later, the police learnt that the accused were planning to flee from the state.

Acting on a tip off, police sent the photographs of the accused to the East Burdwan Police and naka checking points were put in place.

A thorough search of vehicles at the naka point in Palsit led to the arrest of the

accused.

Later, a team from Howrah City Police went to Burdwan and brought the trio to Howrah. They were produced before the Howrah District Court, which remanded them in police custody for 10 days.