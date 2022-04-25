3 held for duping man of Rs 30K over crypto currency

kolkata: Three persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly duping a man over investing a huge amount of money in crypto currency in Rajabagan.



Police informed that on Friday, Shahbaz Akhtar of Rajabagan lodged a complaint against a few persons for cheating him of Rs 30,000.

Akhtar told the cops that he met a man on social media identified as Shanaya Chauhan, who claimed himself as a crypto currency expert.

Chauhan convinced Akhtar to invest in the crypto currency on April 16.

According to the complainant, he was promised to receive double the amount within a short span of time.

After Akhtar transferred Rs 30,000 into a money wallet, the so-called crypto currency expert stopped communicating on social media.

After Akhtar lodged the complaint, police started a probe and tracked the social media account which was used for the cheating.

On Sunday, cops picked up Sheikh Riyazuddin alias Tabrez from his house in Mominpur area and came to know that two of his associates are also involved in the cheating.

Later, police arrested the other two accused persons identified as Adnan Hossain of Ekbalpore and Md. Faizan Khan, of Batanagar in Maheshtala.