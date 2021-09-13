3 held for assaulting youth to death

KOLKATA: Three youths, including a civic volunteer, were arrested for allegedly assaulting another youth to death in Manicktala. Police informed that on Wednesday morning a youth identified as Amarnath Prasad alias Pappu was found dead inside an auto rickshaw in front of 62/36, Manicktala Main Road. During the probe, police came to know that Amarnath was jobless and was surviving on his two brothers. Amarnath'S body was found by one of his brothers, Mahesh Prasad.



Police came to know that late on Tuesday night Amarnath was assaulted by a few people, who were asking him about a stolen mobile phone. It had been alleged that the accused assaulted Amarnath with fist and blows along with bamboo and wooden sticks.

When Amarnath fell unconscious, they left him inside the parked auto rickshaw. After the autopsy was conducted, the doctor opined that Amarnath died due to internal injury. Though no injury mark was visible on the body, the assault had damaged his internal organs.

On Saturday after a complaint was lodged by a local resident, police registered a case on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, unlawful assembly along with other allegations and arrested three accused, including the civic volunteer of Entally police station Jagannath Bhowmick alias Vicky.

The other accused are Biswanath Sai alias Bunty and Victor Dey alias Biltu.