3 fountains in Sarobar will affect rowing activities: Association tells KMDA

kolkata: The West Bengal Rowing Association has written to Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) pointing out that the three fountains installed on Tuesday at the Dhakuria end of Rabindra Sarobar would adversely affect rowing activities in the water body.

"The Rabindra Sarobar is the only water stretch in the entire state where rowing is being pursued since last century. Such installations would adversely affect the future of all athletes," Aniruddha Mookerjee, honorary secretary for West Bengal Rowing Association said.

A letter from the association with the plea to hold a meeting on the issue was addressed to CEO KMDA Antara Acharya on Wedensday. A senior official of KMDA said a meeting would be held on Thursday with representatives of West Bengal Rowing Association, from three well-known rowing clubs, viz. The Bengal Rowing Club, Calcutta Rowing Club, Lake Club and other affiliates of West Bengal Rowing Association .

"We have no objection to installation of fountains, but it should be placed in a manner so that rowing is not affected. It is an Olympics sport and people have been practising it for 80 years here," Chandan Roy Chowdhury , honorary secretary of Calcutta Rowing Club said.According to an official of KMDA, the fountains have been installed temporarily in the Dhakuria side to increase the dissolved oxygen-level in water after some fish deaths were reported in the last few days. "Being the custodian of Rabindra Sarobar, it is our prime responsibility to ensure that biodiversity of the waterbody is restored in the best possible manner," the official added. A KMDA official said a meeting has been convened on Thursday for maintaining a balance between preservation of biodiversity and at the same time ensuring that rowing is not affected.