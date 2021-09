DARJEELING: Three former councillors of the Darjeeling Municipality switched over to the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday.



The joining ceremony in Darjeeling was held in the presence of TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen. The trio include Ganesh Sarki, Sanjeev Mothay and Anup Hang Subba.

They were earlier with the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

"In a few days all the former Municipality Councillors will join TMC," stated NB Khawas, TMC Spokesperson.