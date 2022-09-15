3 fire tenders pressed into action to douse BB Ganguly St flame

KOLKATA: Tension spread near Bank of India in Bowbazar after a fire broke out at a building where a jewelry shop is located on Wednesday morning.



Around 9:30 am on Wednesday local people saw flames on the roof of a two storied building located at 189, BB Ganguly Street. Immediately police and fire brigade were informed. Three fire tenders were pressed into action. As the area is congested, people started panicking. Also a jewelry shop is located on the ground floor of the said building. Around 10:30 am the fire was controlled. Cooling process was carried out till 11:25 am. It is suspected that the fire might have broken out due to a short-circuit, however, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained. There are no reports of any injury.