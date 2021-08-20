3 fake call centres busted; 12 arrested

KOLKATA: Cops from Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station busted three fake call centres running in Baguiati area from where fraudsters were duping people by promising to install mobile phone towers against a good amount of money or job.



Police have arrested 12 persons and seized around 40 mobile phones, and other gadgets.

According to police, the accused used to call people across the country and used to offer for mobile phone tower installation. They used to lure people by assuring a good amount of money or a job in the mobile phone service provider company. The accused persons used to pose as officials of the companies.

When people used to get convinced, accused persons used to ask them to deposit money in a bank account as fees for processing, registration, and no objection certificate.

Sources informed that after getting the money, accused persons used to provide the applicant with a forged letter containing name and logo of the service provider. Later, all sorts of communication was stopped. All three fake call centres were running in Prafulla Kanan area.