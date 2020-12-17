3 dead, including air hostess, in 4 separate accidents

Kolkata: Three persons died and two suffered injuries in four separate accidents on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.



On Tuesday night, at around 9:10 pm, the first accident took place on Kidderpore Road near 11, Furlong Gate. A woman, identified as Rittika Majumder (20), who is a resident of Belur and an air hostess by profession along with a youth, identified as Debaditya Singh of Chatterjeehat in Howrah, were riding a scooter.

Sources informed that a car came in front of the scooter and applied sudden brakes. Seeing the car coming to a sudden halt, Singh also applied brakes but failed to control the scooter. As a result, the scooter skidded off from the main carriageway and both Singh and Majumder fell on the road. A truck, that was coming from behind, hit the scooter and fled the spot.

While Singh miraculously got saved by inches, Majumder suffered major injuries. A person in another car saw the accident and rushed the duo to a private hospital in Howrah where Majumder was admitted and Singh discharged after treatment. The woman succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday at around 11:30 pm, a motorcycle rider lost control and hit a lamp post on Belvedere Road near the Central Government Quarters, Gate number 2. The motorcycle rider, Joy Kishore Sharma (25), was rushed to SSKM Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The third accident took place late on Tuesday night at around 1:10 am where a car collided with a truck parked on Kidderpore Road near Fort William. The woman, identified as Mina Singh, who was driving the car suffered multiple injuries and has been admitted at a private hospital near Minto Park.

On Wednesday at around 4:30 am, a motorcycle rider lost control and hit the median divider of Prince Anwar Shah Road. The youth, identified as 19-year-old Sayan Dandopat, was declared brought dead after he was rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital.