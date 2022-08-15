3 dead, at least 16 hurt as bus collides with truck at Garbeta
kolkata: Three persons were killed and at least 16 were injured after a bus collided with a truck at Garbeta in West Midnapore on Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday afternoon a private bus was going towards Goaltor along National Highway 60. Near the Tulsichoti area in Garbeta the bus collided head-on with a truck. Local people informed that a woman passenger along with the drivers of the bus and truck died on the spot while the other passengers of the bus suffered multiple injuries.
Within a few moments, cops from Garbeta police station arrived at the spot and started rescuing the injured passengers with the help of local people.
The injured passengers were rushed to Garbeta Hospital from where they were shifted to Medinipur Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.
Cops have seized both the bus and the truck. A mechanical test of both the vehicles will be done to find out if any technical glitch was there.
It may be mentioned that nine persons were killed in a tragic road accident at Mallarpur in Birbhum on Tuesday after a West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) bus collided head-on with an auto on the NH-60. State government had announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each for the family members of the deceased while the Centre also announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
On Tuesday afternoon eight women were returning home after agricultural work in the Gourbazar area near Mallarpur riding an auto along the NH-60.
While the auto was moving towards Rampurhat, a WBTC bus was heading towards Suri from Rampurhat. Near Telda village, the bus allegedly came in front of the auto suddenly and a head-on collision took place.
The bus was allegedly running at a high speed. After the collision, the auto got stuck under the front bumper and it was dragged for a few metres before the bus came to a screeching halt.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India helped world discover true potential of democracy: President14 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
'World looks towards India for managing diversity'14 Aug 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Maha CM allocates portfolios; Fadnavis gets Home & Finance14 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'Over 1 crore cases settled in National Lok Adalat in a day'14 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
BJP scared of me, have set agenda to destabilise Bengal: Mamata14 Aug 2022 7:44 PM GMT