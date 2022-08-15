3 dead, at least 16 hurt as bus collides with truck at Garbeta

kolkata: Three persons were killed and at least 16 were injured after a bus collided with a truck at Garbeta in West Midnapore on Sunday afternoon.



On Sunday afternoon a private bus was going towards Goaltor along National Highway 60. Near the Tulsichoti area in Garbeta the bus collided head-on with a truck. Local people informed that a woman passenger along with the drivers of the bus and truck died on the spot while the other passengers of the bus suffered multiple injuries.

Within a few moments, cops from Garbeta police station arrived at the spot and started rescuing the injured passengers with the help of local people.

The injured passengers were rushed to Garbeta Hospital from where they were shifted to Medinipur Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

Cops have seized both the bus and the truck. A mechanical test of both the vehicles will be done to find out if any technical glitch was there.

It may be mentioned that nine persons were killed in a tragic road accident at Mallarpur in Birbhum on Tuesday after a West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) bus collided head-on with an auto on the NH-60. State government had announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each for the family members of the deceased while the Centre also announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

On Tuesday afternoon eight women were returning home after agricultural work in the Gourbazar area near Mallarpur riding an auto along the NH-60.

While the auto was moving towards Rampurhat, a WBTC bus was heading towards Suri from Rampurhat. Near Telda village, the bus allegedly came in front of the auto suddenly and a head-on collision took place.

The bus was allegedly running at a high speed. After the collision, the auto got stuck under the front bumper and it was dragged for a few metres before the bus came to a screeching halt.