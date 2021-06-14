3 dead after LPG tanker collides with truck

kolkata: Three persons were killed in a tragic road accident on National Highway (NH) 2 in Asansol on Sunday morning.



An LPG tanker collided with a truck full of medicines. As soon as the collision took place, fire broke out in the LPG tanker.

Three fire tenders doused the flames within a short period of time.

According to sources, on Sunday morning around 6 am, the LPG tanker was going towards Raniganj from Asansol while the truck was coming from Kolkata.

At the Kalla more on NH 2, both the drivers spotted two persons crossing the road with bicycles.

To save the persons crossing the road, both the truck and tanker drivers tried to bypass them.

While trying to do so, the tanker and the truck came in front of each other and collided head on. Before the collision the LPG tanker hit the bicyclist duo as well.

Due to the impact of the collision, a massive fire broke out in the LPG tanker which spread to the truck as well.

Though the driver and helper of the LPG tanker managed to escape, the truck driver got stuck inside the cabin and burnt to death.

The two bicyclists were rescued with burn injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Deputy Commissioner, Traffic of Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate, Ananda Roy said: "Initially we came to know that the accident took place while trying to save two persons crossing the road. However the exact cause of the accident and fire can be ascertained after a thorough investigation."