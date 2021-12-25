3 dead after bus collides with bikes on flyover

KOLKATA: Three persons, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed in a tragic road accident on Sampriti flyover in Batanagar on Friday afternoon.



Another person suffered critical injury and had been admitted to a private hospital.

According to sources, Md. Firoz (35), Nagma Khatun (28) and Fardeen Khan (10) were going to Budge Budge to attend a marriage ceremony. While Firoz was riding his motorcycle along the Sampriti flyover around 2 pm, Khatun and the boy were seated on the pillion seat.

Another motorcycle rider, identified as Pankaj Kumar Mondal, was also moving towards the same direction in front of them. Near Rampur, Firoz crossed Mondal. At the same time a Taratala bound bus suddenly came on the wrong lane and collided head on with the motorcycle. Later, the bus also collided with Mondal's motorcycle as well.

Firoz, Khatun Khan and Mondal fell on the flyover while the bus managed to flee from the spot. Immediately, police were informed by the occupants of other cars. Cops from Maheshtala police station went to the spot and rushed the four injured persons to Vidyasagar State General Hospital where Firoz, Khatun and their son were declared brought dead. Mondal was shifted to a private hospital for better treatment.

It has been alleged that despite plying of buses or any heavy goods vehicle is strictly prohibited on the flyover, no vigilance is being kept by the police. Often buses or trucks ply along the flyover. Police are trying to find the bus and its driver.