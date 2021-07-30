3 dead, 1 hurt in road mishap on NH-2





kolkata: In a tragic incident, three women were killed and one was left seriously injured after being hit by a speeding vehicle on National Highway 2 at Golsi in East Burdwan on Thursday morning.

Police said the victims – Siuli Lohar (28), Gayatri Bagh (50) and Jaba Bagh (28) – were residents of Golsi itself.

Police came to know speaking to local people during preliminary investigation that they were heading to join their work in morning when they were hit by the speeding vehicle.

Three of them were declared brought dead when taken to hospital while the injured person was admitted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

Police suspect that the driver failed to control the speeding vehicle after taking a sharp turn and hit the victims. Probe into the matter is underway.