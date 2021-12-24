3-day Mudra Utsav to be held from Dec 24

KOLKATA: Coin enthusiasts across the country have reasons to cheer with the Mudra Utsav making a comeback after a year's gap for commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence.



The 23rd edition of the three-day Mudra Utsav – the annual conference & exhibition of coins, which kicks off from December 24 could not be held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Organised by the Numismatic Society of Calcutta (NSC), the event will exhibit some exquisite coins released during the Mughal period from mints in Bengal, coins belonging to early and medieval Bengal to mention a few.

"This year being the 75th year of Independence, four special cabinets have been reserved for the coins issued in the name of great leaders of the nation, freedom fighters and martyrs of the country. The subjects also span from celebration of 75th year of Independence, to the coins of Indian flag, to coinage of various dynasties in Eastern India through time. Due to paucity of space, the Utsav has restricted the member's exhibits within 20 cabinets," Ravi Shankar Sharma, secretary of NSC said.

This year being the 75th year of Independence, the event will be further celebrated as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and a seminar will be hosted on 'Coinage of Eastern India - from ancient to modern era'. Numismatists, Research - scholars and coin enthusiasts from all over the country are expected to participate in the technical session and also the entire celebration.

Above 140 professional numismatists will be displaying their exhibits in this three-day program.

Two registered coin auction houses have consented to perform auctions on December 25 and 26 .

Two senior numismatists, Kiranmoy Dutta and Rakesh Jain will be honoured for their invaluable contribution towards the field of numismatics.

The event, which will be held at Haldiram Banquet Hall, in Ballygunge, Kolkata will remain open to the visitors from 11am to 6pm for all the three days. Entry will be free at the exhibition.