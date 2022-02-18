3-day long 'Folk Safar' to be inaugurated today

kolkata: Three-day long Folk Safar, an initiative under cultural tourism, will be inaugurated in the city on Friday.



The three-day festival at Mohor Kunja will be organised by the state Tourism department in collaboration with banglanatakdotcom.

The main purpose of the festival will be to showcase the rich culture and tradition of rural Bengal. Folk artisans will put up stalls to showcase their products.

The Baul Fakri and Bangla Qawwali will be presented by Arman Fakir group of Gorbhanga, Nadia. This will be followed by Pater Gan which will be presented by Swarna Chitrakar and group from Pingla in West Midnapore. Jhumur and Chau will be presented by the artistes of Sundarbans and Purulia.

There will be puppetry and Raibsenhe. Folk theatre will present Bhanusundarir Pala.

After coming to power in 2011, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave emphasis to revive the old folk tradition. More than 2 lakh artistes are given monthly stipend.

The state government has bought them the musical instruments and regular shows are being held in melas organized by various departments of the state government to show case the rich culture of rural Bengal.

The state government's main thrust is now cultural tourism. Infrastructure in every district will be improved so that people across the globe can visit the areas and take part in the fairs.

This will boost up rural economy and the visitors will get a chance to buy various products made by the folk artisans directly from them