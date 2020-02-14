3-day Gitabitan Mela inaugurated at Bolpur
Kolkata: The three-day Gitabitan Mela was inaugurated at Gitabitan township on Friday. Susanta Bhakat, chairman of Bolpur Municipality and Debashis Sen, chairman of Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO), were present at the inaugural function.
It was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had named the township after Gitabitan. HIDCO is carrying out construction of the Township. The main purpose of the mela is to boost local artisans to sell their products, including items of home décor and fashion jewellery among others.
There is a cluster for the artisans at the proposed Gitabitan township. The artisans will have their shops on the ground floor and arrangements will be made so that they can stay on the first floor.
The township will be built in such a way that there will be more open space. The bungalows will have small gardens in front. The township, which is coming up on 100 acres of land, is situated close to the proposed Biswa Bangla Viswavidyalaya. One hundred and eighty four plots will be sold out on the basis of lottery.
The areas in which the plots will be made available are 2.5, 4 and 6 cottahs. HIDCO will set up three model houses. The landscape of the township will be set up keeping in mind the rich heritage of Santiniketan.
The bungalows will be two-storey structures. There will be dining-cum-living rooms on the ground floor and bedrooms with attached toilets on the first floor. There will be a small open space in front of the bigger plots.
