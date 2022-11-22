3 crude bombs found in school premises

Kolkata: Tension prevailed at a school in Bandel of Hooghly district after three crude bombs were found from the field in front of the building inside the school premises.



According to sources, on Monday morning a few local people spotted three crude bombs in field of Noldanga Narayanpur Primary school. As soon as the bombs were seen, police were informed. Also the students and teachers were barred from entering the school.

Later, police recovered the bombs and took them away in a safe place.

Local residents said that it could have been a disaster if students had arrived and tried to play with the bombs mistakenly thinking those balls. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act and started a probe.