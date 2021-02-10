3 Corona warriors get felicitated in New Town

KOLKATA: West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (WBHIDCO) in collaboration with British Deputy High Commission Kolkata and an UK-based electric bicycle maker came together to recognise the efforts of three COVID warriors for the service rendered by them during the pandemic. They were honoured with clean and green mode of transportation (e-bikes) at a felicitation ceremony in Eco Park, New Town on Tuesday.



The three Covid warriors, who were honoured, are Purnima Sen Das (Blood Collection Assistant at NKDA), Soumita Ghose (Senior Manager - Administration & Policy, Head of Quality Control at Tata Medical Centre) and Anup Kumar Ghosh (Welfare and Sanitation team in Eco Park).Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata along with HIDCO Chairman, took a ride on e-bikes.