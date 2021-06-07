3 cops injured while saving woman from being kidnapped

Kolkata: Three policemen were injured when a youth open fire while abducting a woman in Baruipur late Saturday night. One youth was nabbed after a scuffle.

According to sources, the accused youth identified as Tukan Das of Baruipur was involved in a relationship with a married woman of the same locality. They had met on a social media. Around two months ago the woman decided to get out of the relationship and thus she shifted to her father's place. She had also blocked Das's mobile number to avoid him.

A few days ago Das uploaded a picture of him with the woman on social media and also threatened her in-laws. On Saturday evening when the woman was going to Baruipur police station, Das abducted her at gun point. As soon as the woman's father came to know about the incident, he lodged a complaint against Das at the Baruipur police station. Police acted promptly and went to Das's house where he had confined the woman. It is alleged that when police instructed Das to surrender, he came out of the house and started firing so that he could flee. Immediately a few policemen jumped on him and a scuffle took place. Three cops suffered injuries during the scuffle. Later Das was apprehended and taken to the police station. The woman was also rescued and handed over to her family members after observing legal formalities.