3 civic volunteers die after car topples

Kolkata: Three civic volunteers of Kaliachak police station in Malda died in a tragic road accident late on Thursday night. The civic volunteers and other police officials were returning after arresting an accused. The car, in which the civic volunteers were traveling, toppled along the National Highway (NH) 34 in Jalalpur area.



Cops from Kaliachak police station had gone to nab a few accused persons against whom warrants were pending. The entire team was led by the Inspector in Charge (IC) of the Kaliachak police station Asish Das. They were travelling in three cars. After arresting an accused, the team was returning to Kalichak. The driver of the car, in which the civic volunteers were travelling, lost control and the vehicle toppled beside the road.

Seven civic volunteers were rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where three of them, identified as Pradip Mondal, Raja Sheikh and Wahidur Sheikh, succumbed to their injuries. A probe has been started.