3 city schools shut as students, teacher test +ve

Kolkata: Three private schools shut down their campus after Covid cases were reported.



Two schools — La Martiniere for Boys and The Frank Anthony Public School — closed their campuses till March 27 and March 29 respectively after one student from each tested positive for COVID-19. Another school — St Lawrence High School announced that its campus will remain shut till March 29 as a teacher was found Covid positive.

It was learnt that a Class X student of The Frank Anthony Public School was found Covid positive after attending classes on the campus on Sunday. The Class X and XII exams that have not been conducted will be rescheduled. In another development, a Class X student from La Martiniere for Boys was also found positive. This had prompted the authorities to shut the school campus. On the other hand, St Lawrence High School said a sanitisation drive in its campus is underway after a Covid case was detected.

The state Health department has stressed upon the vaccination drive to check the spread of infection. All hospitals conducting Covid tests and other CVCs have been directed to make necessary arrangements to start immunisation for people above 45 years. From April 1, the state would start vaccinating those above 45. Earlier, people between 45 and 59 having comorbidity issues were entitled to receive a vaccine. Even for better results, the gap between two doses of vaccination has been increased from four weeks to six/eight weeks. Vaccination for senior citizens, health workers and front line workers is also going on.

On Wednesday, 462 fresh cases were detected across the state. The number of total Covid cases in West Bengal reached 5,81,865 out of which around 5,67,771 patients had already been released from the hospitals, said the health bulletin issued on Wednesday. The Covid recovery rate remained at 97.58 per cent on Wednesday.