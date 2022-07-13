3 BJP MLAs skip meet with Draupadi Murmu
kolkata: Three BJP MLAs did not turn up for the meeting with Draupadi Murmu, NDA presidential candidate on Tuesday.
The state BJP had asked all the MLAs to meet her at a star hotel in the city on Tuesday afternoon.
BJP had 77 MLAs after the 2021 Assembly elections. Later, seven MLAs joined Trinamool Congress bringing the total down to 70.
Two MLAs from the Hills — Niraj Jimma and Bishnuprasad Sharma did not attend the meeting. They even did not inform regarding their absence to the state leaders.
Ashok Lahiri, MLA from Balurghat could not attend due to illness while the party did not invite Pawan Singh, MLA from Bhatpara and son of Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh who recently joined Trinamool.
Earlier in the day, Murmu visited the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda and paid floral tribute. She was accompanied by Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar, BJP state president.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Retail inflation eases to 7.01% in June; IIP rises 19.6% in May12 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Mamata bats for peace in Hills, announces slew of dev projects12 July 2022 7:27 PM GMT
About 2.41 lakh take booster shots in the past five days12 July 2022 7:26 PM GMT
Bengal logs 2,659 fresh cases; positivity rate dips to 18.46%12 July 2022 7:24 PM GMT
'Daily cases won't touch highest infection rate seen during 1st wave'12 July 2022 7:24 PM GMT