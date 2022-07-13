3 BJP MLAs skip meet with Draupadi Murmu

kolkata: Three BJP MLAs did not turn up for the meeting with Draupadi Murmu, NDA presidential candidate on Tuesday.



The state BJP had asked all the MLAs to meet her at a star hotel in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

BJP had 77 MLAs after the 2021 Assembly elections. Later, seven MLAs joined Trinamool Congress bringing the total down to 70.

Two MLAs from the Hills — Niraj Jimma and Bishnuprasad Sharma did not attend the meeting. They even did not inform regarding their absence to the state leaders.

Ashok Lahiri, MLA from Balurghat could not attend due to illness while the party did not invite Pawan Singh, MLA from Bhatpara and son of Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh who recently joined Trinamool.

Earlier in the day, Murmu visited the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda and paid floral tribute. She was accompanied by Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar, BJP state president.