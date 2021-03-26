3 BJP heavyweights, Mithun hit poll trail with bouquet of vows

Kolkata: On the last day of campaign before the first phase of elections, central BJP leaders were seen campaigning for their party nominees in a number of areas in Jangalmahal and East Midnapore. Mithun Chakraborty who had joined the saffron party on March 7 debuted for the BJP in Bengal, not as a candidate but as star campaigner. He held roadshows in three districts —Saltora in Bankura, Jhargram and Keshiary in West Midnapore, making flying visits using a helicopter.



Home minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Purulia's Baghmundi, and urged voters to opt for the BJP in these elections to expand employment avenues. He alleged that neither the erstwhile Left Front nor the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) governments let industries thrive in Bengal. He also addressed rallies at, Jhargram and East Medinipur. Shah promised to establish specific development boards for tribal groups such as Santhal, Oraon, Munda, Bhumij, Kora, Lodha, Mahali, Bedia, Sabar to address their grievances.

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh addressed public meetings at Joypur in Purulia, Taldangra in Bankura and Kakdwip in South 24-Parganas (Both Taldangra and Kakdwip goes for polls in 2nd phase on April 1).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned at Nandigram where polling will be held in the second phase on April 1. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir campaigned at Bankura on Thursday.

The ACs in parts of Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore and the entire Purulia and Jhargram that goes for polls on March 27 are Patashpur, Kanthi Uttar, Bhagabanpur, Khejuri (SC), Kanthi Dakshin, Ramnagar, Egra, Dantan, Nayagram (ST), Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Keshiary (ST), Kharagpur, Garbeta, Salboni. Medinipur, Binpur (ST), Bandwan (ST) Balarampur, Baghmundi, Joypur, Purulia, Manbazar (ST), Kashipur, Para (SC), Raghunathpur (SC), Saltora (SC), Chhatna, Ranibandh (ST) and Raipur (ST).