3 Bengal doctors' research find place in British Medical Journal

kolkata: A research carried out by three Bengal doctors on how to reduce droplet (aerosol) production while dissecting dead bodies of Covid patients and thereby minimising the possibility of cross infection, found place in British Medical Journal of Clinical Pathology.



Dr Somnath Das, Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Head of the RG Kar Medical College, Dr Anshuman Roy from Anatomy department of Raiganj Government Medical College and Dr Rina Das from Forensic Medicine and Toxicology of NRS Medical College and Hospital conducted a thorough research and presented before the world the method that reduces droplet production while dissecting dead bodies so that health care workers can be checked from being infected.

Dr Das, one of the three members, said that the new method can be reciprocated in the field of general surgery also so that infection can be checked from being spread among the doctors, health workers.

"It is an extremely happy moment for all of us. British Medical Journal of Clinical Pathology is the second top ranking journal after Lancet in the medical field. Any publication in this type of journal is of eminence scientific value that is followed throughout the world. Publications in these journals are incorporated in the text books which move the medical science forward.

It may be mentioned here that the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital carried out many pathological autopsies under the leadership of Dr Das. The reports have been submitted to the Health department. They also applied for the publication of its report in foreign medical journals.

RG Kar is the first medical college from the city that has conducted a series of pathological autopsies the findings of which will contribute to the growth of medical research in many ways.

The findings of the pathological postmortem reports helped the doctors to find out how the virus affects the patients and organs are damaged.

It also throws light on how a particular ethnic group is affected by Covid.

Pathological autopsies were done on those who had died of Covid.