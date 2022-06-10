3 arrested in Bhowanipore couple murder case

Kolkata: The police have arrested three persons in connection with the Bhowanipore elderly couple murder case on Thursday. However, the main conspirator is still absconding.



On Thursday, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal said the murder was planned by the main conspirator several days ago and he had engaged these three persons, identified as Subodh Kumar Singh, Jatin Meheta and Ratnakar Nath of Liluah, to kill Ashoke Shah and his wife Rashmita. However, the police did not divulge the name of the prime accused for the sake of investigation. They were produced at the Alipore court on Thursday afternoon and have been remanded to police custody for 14 days.

During the investigation, police had made a list of suspects, including the close relatives of the Shah family. Cops also identified the trio from surveillance camera footage. Police came to know that in 2019, Ashoke had given Rs one lakh loan to the brother of the main conspirator. But he died of Covid later. Since then, Ashoke was demanding the money back from his relative. Police claimed that the conspirator was not returning the money citing excuses. As Ashoke was repeatedly demanding his money, on Monday, the prime accused along with the arrested trio went to his flat in Harish Mukherjee Road area to talk about the matter.

Seeing a known face, Ashoke did not suspect any foul play and let him in. A few moments later he called up the trio inside the flat. Later they stabbed Ashoke and shot Rashmita. After murdering the couple, the accused persons robbed a few jewellery items and Rs 30,000 cash from the almirah before leaving the spot. Police also claimed that the trio was told that they would get a good amount of money if they helped the prime accused to kill the elderly couple.

Goyal on Thursday said: "The main conspirator who is a close relative of the Shah family is yet to be arrested. The murders had taken place over a dispute that developed out of the monetary transaction."