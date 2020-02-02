3 arrested for trying to smuggle ganja in blue beacon car while posing as DRDO officials

Kolkata: Three persons have been arrested from Taratala area on Saturday afternoon for allegedly trying to smuggle a huge quantity of ganja in a car fitted with blue beacon and posing as Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials.



According to police, on Saturday morning, STF officials came to know that few people with a huge quantity of drug will pass through the Taratala area. Based on the information STF officials who were informed about the car's registration number waited at Hide Road in Taratala from 12 pm.

At around 1:55 pm, police spotted the white SUV bearing the same registration number and asked the driver to stop the car. As the main carriageway was blocked by a police van, the driver stopped the SUV.

After stopping the SUV fitted with blue beacon and National Flag, two persons got down dressed in suits and identified themselves as top-ranked officials of DRDO. They also allegedly threatened the police personnel with dire consequences for stopping their car.

After an altercation of a few minutes, STF officials compelled the duo and their driver to stand aside while police searched the SUV. During the search, STF personnel found 34 packets which were concealed inside the car.

After opening one of those packets the police found ganja. Following that the trio was taken to Lalbazar. There it was found that the accused persons were carrying 352 kg of ganja approximately.

During interrogation, the accused persons confessed that earlier they had smuggled ganja to Bihar and some other places in the same car. They were never intercepted anywhere.

A case has been initiated under relevant sections of the IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act.

In a separate case, STF officials on Saturday nabbed a fake Indian currency note racketeer identified as Enamul Hoque of Kaliachak in Malda from Canal East Road in Narkeldanga.

Earlier on January 21, STF had nabbed two Malda based fake currency racketeer identified as Senaul Sheikh alias Sanaul and Akramul from Esplanade area and had seized fake notes worth Rs 3.46 lakh.

After producing them at the court, Sheikh was remanded to police custody. During interrogation, he disclosed the name of Hoque and also told police that this is one of the key persons involved in an organised gang for sending fake currency throughout the country. From Hoque police seized fake currency notes worth Rs five lakh.