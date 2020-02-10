3 arrested for stealing cash, gold jewellery from house in Gariahat

Kolkata: Three persons including a woman have been arrested for stealing a huge amount of cash along with gold and diamond-studded jewellery from a house in Gariahat.



According to police, on Thursday a woman identified as Shivangi Agarwal resident of Hindustan Park in Gariahat area lodged a complaint stating that some of her gold and diamond-studded jewellery along with some amount of cash were missing. The stolen articles were kept on the second floor of the house.

During the probe, police questioned the domestic help and servants but found no clue. Consequently, the police started scrutinising the mobile phone tower details of the servants. Meanwhile, police officials came to know that two unknown persons had come to the house to meet the domestic help identified as Anjali Das. When she was asked who had come, initially Das denied.

While scrutinising the mobile phone tower details, police found that two unknown mobile number was active in the house on Thursday. This time police detained Das and grilled her. During interrogation, Das broke down and confessed that her present husband identified as Imran Seikh and stepson Laltu Seikh had come to meet her. As Das knew where the pieces of jewellery were kept, she planned to steal those. According to her plan, Das asked Imran and Laltu to meet her in order to take the stolen articles to Murshidabad.

According to sources, cops suspected Das from the very beginning as she had gone home a few days before the theft. After Das confessed, a police team went to Pirtala in Murshidabad and conducted a raid at her house. During the raid, Laltu and Imran told the police that the pieces of jewellery were been concealed under the courtyard and the cash had been concealed on the roof of the hut which is made out of straw. Later police dug the courtyard and recovered all the stolen pieces of jewellery and cash worth Rs 1 lakh from the roof of the hut. Following the recovery, Laltu and Imran were also arrested.