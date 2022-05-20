3 arrested for duping people on pretext of mobile tower installation
Kolkata: State CID has arrested three persons, including a woman, who were allegedly duping people on the pretext of installation of mobile phone towers. A case was registered on January 10 at Ramnagar police station of East Midnapore for allegedly duping a man worth around Rs 6 lakh. Later, the CID took over the investigation and started tracking the mobile phone numbers using which the miscreants used to call the complainants. The Special Operation Group of the CID was monitoring the movement of suspected persons and on Wednesday arrested three of them — Anirban Mukherjee, his wife Trisha Pal and Suvankar Chunari.
