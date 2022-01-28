2nd phase of Abhishek's 'Doctor-on-Wheels' programme to start today

KOLKATA: The second phase of 'Doctor-on-Wheels'- an initiative of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee in collaboration with the state Health department and an umbrella organisation of doctors in the state will begin from Friday and continue till February 5.



Doctors and paramedics will move in a number of blocks in South 24-Parganas district with pulse oximeter and essential medicines.

The team will consist at least two doctors per day. A team of 15 doctors will be part of the 'Doctor-on-Wheels' programme.

The team will be reaching randomly to elderly patients, patients with co morbidity, patients who cannot be traced through telephone and marginalise patients.

They will be checking vitals, check oxygen level,check whether housing standards are adequate for home isolation and encourage use of safe homes as much as applicable. They will also counsel patients and spread awareness during COVID protocols.