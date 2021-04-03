2nd phase: At 87.42%, East Midnapore records highest polling

Kolkata: East Midnapore district has recorded the highest poll percentage of 87.42 among the 30 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in four districts that went to polls during the second phase on Thursday (April 1). Nandigram saw an even better poll percentage than the average in the whole district with 88.01 percent voting. The overall voting percentage as per Election Commission (EC) stands at 86.11.



Nine ACs in East Midnapore — Tamluk, Panskura Purba, Panskura Paschim, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal, Haldia (SC), Nandigram and Chandipur had polls on Thursday with Chandipur and Nandakumar topping with 89.28 and 89.27 per cent polling respectively.

However, going by the ACs, the highest poll percentage has been recorded from Katulpur (SC) in Bankura district with 90 per cent polling. Eight ACs — Taldangra, Bankura, Barjora, Onda, Bishnupur, Katulpur (SC), Indus (SC) and Sonamukhi (SC) had an overall voting percentage of 86.98.

Interestingly, four ACs in South 24-Parganas comprising Gosaba(SC), Patharpratima, Kakdwip and Sagar saw 86.74 percent polling despite the fact that many of the polling booths were located in islands of Sunderbans. Kakdwip recorded the highest poll percentage with 88.33.

West Midnapore comprising 9 ACs — Kharagpur Sadar, Narayangarh, Sabang, Pingla, Debra, Daspur, Ghatal (SC), Chandrakona (SC)and Keshpur (SC) saw 83.84 per cent voting, which is slightly less than the overall voting percentage in the second phase.

Kharagpur Sadar with 72.68 per cent witnessed lowest voting among all the 30 ACs that went to polls. Pingla, Narayangarh, Sabang and Keshpur, however, witnessed over 86 percent voting among the 9 ACs in the district.

Meanwhile, state CEO Ariz Aftab will hold a video conference with the District Election Officers (DEOs) of the districts involved in the third phase of polls to address issues related to webcasting on Saturday. Problems related to webcasting were also reported from a good number of booths in Nandigram as well as from other places during the second phase of polls.

A part of Howrah, Hooghly and South 24-Parganas—covering 31 ACs — will witness polls on April 6. A total of 618 companies of Central Forces will be deployed during the third phase with the highest deployment in South 24-Parganas with 307 companies.

Hooghly will have 167 companies while Howrah 144 companies.

Presently, there are 800 companies of Central Forces in the state with 6 companies deployed at Nandigram to prevent any incident of post poll violence.