2nd 'National Road Safety seminar-cum-workshop' inaugurated

Kolkata: The state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty and minister of state Transport department Dilip Mondal on Saturday inaugurated the second National Road Safety seminar- cum-technical workshop on Motor Vehicles Act, which will also be held on Sunday.



The seminar along with the 48th Annual General Body Meeting, organised by the West Bengal Motor Vehicle Officers Association and the All India Federation of Motor Vehicles Department Technical Executive Officers Association was held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town.

The seminar included speakers from IIT Kharagpur and delegates from various states discussing road safety, its importance and how can the transport department ensure it.

Others who were present at the inauguration included state transport principal secretary Binod Kumar, IAS. The state minister Chakraborty said that the department is developing a smart, efficient transport system for the people of West Bengal. He also acknowledged the representatives of at least 20 other states along with students of Saltlake engineering college and a private school who were present there.

"To minimise the accidental deaths due to road accidents, the transport department is working on a day to day basis," Chakraborty said. He also mentioned the initiative taken in 2016 with the slogan 'Safe Drive Save Life'.

"While giving out driving licences, the department will be more alert and aware to ensure that people are getting their driving license after learning to drive. Vehicle fitness certificate is also important. We will also be alert against overloading as it leads to road accidents. Our goal is not to find solutions in fining due to absence of papers, but reach a place where the drivers carry it, out of duty and responsibility," Chakraborty said.