2nd jab for pvt hosp beneficiaries: List of govt facilities out

KOLKATA: The state government on Tuesday released a list of state-run health facilities from where residents of the area under the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) can get the second dose of Covid vaccine completely free-of-cost if they have already taken the first dose at a private hospital.



However, one can walk into the state-run health facilities only if the second dose is overdue for more than 56 days from the first dose of Covishield or 42 days for Covaxin.

The state government has tagged each private hospital, from where the first dose was given, with the nearest state-run health facility where a recipient needs to go along with a photo identity card, including Aadhaar, PAN, Passport or EPIC. The state-run health facilities are situated in the area under the jurisdiction of KMC, NKDA and BMC.

Citing an example, a state government official said: "If one has taken the first dose in AMRI Dhakuria, then the person should ideally visit the government health facility that is tagged to AMRI Dhakuria that is KMC Urban Primary Health Centre."

Such a person can also visit MR Bangur Hospital, IPGME&R and SSKM Hospital, Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan and Sishu Sadan Hospital, Vidyasagar State General, Maniktala ESI Hospital, ESI-PGIMSR, ESIC Medical College and Hospital at JOKA, Nil Ratan Sarkar Medical College and Hospital, Beleghata ID and BG Hospital and BaghaJatin State General Hospital for the second dose.

As many as 58 private hospitals in the KMC area have been tagged with their nearest state-run health facilities. Similarly, there are 22 and six in the BMC and NKDA area.

However, the state government is working to evolve a more precise and convenient information dissemination system for the benefit of all intending to get the Covid vaccine.

This comes when the state government has also taken the initiative to prepare a calendar following which one, who has already received the first dose of vaccine from a private hospital, may visit the nearest state-run establishment for the second dose. It will be introduced to reduce unnecessary rush to enquire about the dates for the second dose when there is a shortage of vaccine. The state government officers are also in constant touch with the Centre to get the required number of vaccine doses.