2nd Day: TMC holds rallies against non-payment of dues by Centre

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) took out rallies across the state to protest against the Centre's delay in paying the money meant for 100-days work.



Following the instruction of TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee the party organised rallies upto the block level across the state on June 5 and 6. All the sister organisations of TMC including Trinamool Mahila Congress, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, Trinamool Youth Congress took part in the rally.

In South Kolkata, Trinamool Congress South Kolkata district president Debashis Kumar led the rally on Monday.

Banerjee had asked the party leaders and workers in the district to ask their counterpart in the BJP as to why the Centre has not released money meant for 100-days work for the past six months. The party workers with posters and placards and paper made cooking gas cylinders took out rallies.

Mala Roy, Trinamool MP from South Kolkata said when the common people across the country are suffering, the Prime Minister is busy beating his own trumpet. The country is yet to come out from the trauma of note ban. People have lost jobs. Economically the country is ruined. There is an attack on press freedom and the federal structure of the country has been shattered and all the institutions have lost their impartiality.