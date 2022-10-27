2nd day in a row: 'AQI across Kolkata good or satisfactory'

kolkata: The air quality index (AQI) in Kolkata remained in the "good" to "moderate" range on Wednesday morning though it witnessed an average 25 per cent rise in AQI level in comparison to Tuesday.



"Air pollution levels across Kolkata remained good or satisfactory for the second consecutive day after Diwali," a West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) official said.

The dip in air pollution for the two days was attributed to intermittent showers since Monday morning under the impact of Cyclone 'Sitrang' as the light rain cleansed the air and prevented a section of revellers from bursting fireworks, he added.

Environmentalists attributed the late-night bursting of crackers on Tuesday night to the rise in AQI.

As per data available from the AQI monitoring station of West Bengal Pollution Control Board at around 5 pm on Wednesday, the AQI was 94 at Victoria Memorial, 94 at Jadavpur, 58 at Bidhannagar and 107 at Rabindra Bharati University (RBU).

Last year, on the second day after Diwali, RBU had an AQI of 285, Bidhannagar had 179, Jadavpur 217 and Victoria Memorial 188.

"RBU is located just on the opposite side of Ghusuri in Howrah which is always on the higher side in terms of pollution. So the particulate matter from Ghusuri is transmitted near RBU," an environment activist said.

It was also stated that with the winter setting in, thermal inversions take place during the evening and early morning when the land begins to cool. The earth's surface no longer radiates as much heat, enabling air near the surface to cool faster than the air above, forming an inversion.

"The state government should monitor vehicular pollution and continue with its drive of replacing coal-fired chullahs (earthen stoves) with electric ones to keep pollution in check," the environmentalist added.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

According to the West Bengal Pollution Control Board there were 30 complaints till Wednesday morning against 62 complaints that were received till Tuesday morning.

On the day after Kali Puja, the police seized 405 kgs of banned firecrackers and made 7 arrests. About 8 FIRs were lodged at different police stations across the state.