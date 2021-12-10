2nd campus of Sanskrit College & Univ to be unveiled in January

kolkata: The second campus of the Sanskrit College and University (SCU) at Nabadwip – which will be an advanced centre of learning and research in indology and oriental languages– will be unveiled on January 1.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the administrative review meeting at Krishnanagar in Nadia district gave the nod for inauguration of the Centre on the first day of 2022 and christened the centre as Mahaprabhu Chaitanya Deb Sanskrita Sanskriti Gabesona Kendra.

"The centre has been conceived as an abode for high end learning and research activities in Indology and Sanskrit and Ancient Texts in Pali Prakrit, Apabhramsa. There is a plethora of texts and manuscripts in Sanskrit and Nabadwip has a centre of learning and philosophy in medieval India and is still noted for its traditional Sanskrit schools popularly known as Tols. We will bring all these Tols and resource materials under the umbrella of this centre, so that students not only from this country but also from abroad who want to pursue research in indology and oriental languages can come up for research here," Soma Bandyopadhyay, vice-chancellor of SCU said. As future plans, Sanskrit scholars from across the globe will be invited at this state-of-the-art Centre and there will be exchange of thoughts and ideas.The five storeyed building on 8 acres is almost ready with provisions of Scholar's Block, guest house, staff quarters, canteen and groceries shop, in additions to classroom and office.There is another 4 acre land adjacent to this building for setting up hostel facilities. The infrastructure regarding road connectivity from the main town has already been completed.

In early 2016, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced in front of scholars of Nabadwip, that a Sanskrita Sanskriti Gabesona Kendra will be set up. According to sources, this Centre was conceived by Bratya Basu during his first stint as state Education minister. Coincidentally, Basu is presently in-charge of the Education department.