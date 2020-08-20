2,973 patients released from various hospitals in past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal government has carried out 34,358 Covid tests in the past 24 hours and the total number of sample tests conducted across the state so far has gone up to 14,16,556. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested, however, stands at 8.89 per cent.



About 2,973 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged so far stands at 95,663 till Wednesday. The discharge rate reached 75.97 per cent on Wednesday. As many as 3,169 patients have been infected with the virus in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,25,922 patients have so far been affected by the virus across the state.

Bengal witnessed 53 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours with the total death toll reaching 2,581. Kolkata witnessed 666 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours with as many as 11 people dying in the city in a single day. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 34,133.

North 24-Parganas saw 657 new cases on Wednesday with the total number reaching 26,561. North 24-Parganas has seen 16 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total of 11,717 Covid cases out of which 172 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has seen 5,823 Covid cases till date out of which 151 were detected in the past 24 hours. Two people died in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 213 Covid cases in a single day. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 9,171 till Wednesday.

The state government has set up 200 'Safe Homes' across the state so far. Around 1,952 patients have currently been undergoing treatment at various 'Safe Homes'. There are 582 government quarantine centres in Bengal with 2,628 patients lodged in them (till Wednesday).

Meanwhile, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) workers posted at Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital were felicitated by Dr Raju Biswas, member of the Rogi Kalyan Samity of the hospital.