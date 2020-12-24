29 injured as truck turns turtle on AJC Bose Road flyover

Kolkata: In a major accident on Wednesday, at the AJC Bose Road flyover, 29 people were injured — some of them critically — when a small truck ferrying passengers turned turtle.



The incident took place at around 4:25 pm near the Bangladesh High Commission.

According to police, the pick-up van was coming from the direction of Rabindra Sadan and was about to reach Park Circus Seven Point when the incident occurred. Sources informed that a group of people from Karaya area were returning from Babughat, post cremation rituals. It is alleged that the pick-up van was moving at a high speed. Near the Bangladesh High Commission, the driver of the van lost control and collided with the guard wall of the flyover and toppled. All 29 passengers, including 14 women, fell on the flyover.

As there were no other vehicles close to the pick-up van, the passengers were saved from getting run over. Drivers of other cars who were present at the spot informed the police at the Park Circus Seven Point Crossing following which cops rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. All of them were rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital where several of them were admitted. Few of the injured have been treated and discharged. Sources informed two of the injured persons are critical.

Due to the accident, huge traffic congestion happened. Police managed to clear the traffic movement on the flyover but had to suspend vehicular movement later and as a result, huge traffic snarls were witnessed on other stretches.