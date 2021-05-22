29-bed High Dependency Unit comes up at dental hospital for Covid patients

KOLKATA: A 29-bed High Dependency Unit (HDU) has been made ready for treatment of Covid patients at the new building of Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital. It will soon get operational. It has come up where a Covid care unit was inaugurated on April 27.



There are a total of 104 beds out of which 75 general beds are fitted with oxygen support. In the case of 18 beds, the oxygen is supplied through a pipeline while the remaining 57 beds are oxygenated ones.

HDU unit has 29 beds fitted with ventilators and BiPAP. A team from the Health department recently visited the HDU.

"We had urged the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through Trinamool Congress MP Dr Santanu Sen to set up a Covid hospital at Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital last year.

"She had accepted our prayer and decided to open a Covid hospital utilising two floors at the new building. We express our gratitude to our Chief Minister for her able leadership to combat Covid. We are also trying to contribute through whatever little way we can," said Dr Raju Biswas, Secretary of the state chapter of Indian Dental Association.