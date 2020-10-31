28-yr-old IIM Joka student kills self

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a 28-year-old MBA student of IIM Joka whose body was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room in the institute's campus on Friday late night.



Police suspect after preliminary investigation that the victim, Payel Khandelwal, committed suicide as the door of her room was found locked from inside. Police have not found any suicide note in her room yet.

Police were informed when her classmates and security personnel did not get any response after repeated knocks. Police broke open the door and brought down Payel. She was declared brought dead when taken to nearby Vidyasagar Hospital.

Her father stays in Baguiati and she was married to Jasmin Patel of Ahmedabad two-and-a-half-years ago. Her husband stays out of station for his job.

Police have initiated a probe to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident.