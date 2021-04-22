28 hotels to function as 'observation wards' for asymptomatic or mild symptomatic patients

Kolkata: In a bid to enhance the number of satellite medical facilities with the surge in Covid cases, the state government has already earmarked 28 hotels with 658 rooms that are almost ready to function as "observation wards" for asymptomatic or mild symptomatic patients.



It would help in keeping the beds of hospitals free for serious Covid patients, mainly elderly and those suffering from comorbidity, with the same not getting engaged by mild or asymptomatic patients.

At the same time since the satellite health facilities will remain under the aegis of a particular private hospital, immediate health issues can be addressed in case the condition of any mild or asymptomatic patient turns serious.

According to a senior state government official, the satellite medical facilities are being developed mainly in and around Kolkata.

"The state government is taking initiatives and holding co-ordination meetings between the travel and tourism sector and the metropolitan hospitals associations to enhance the number of satellite medical facilities followed by necessary tie-ups as concerned private hospitals are only going to ensure medical arrangements as per the standards laid down by the state Health Department at these facilities," said officials.

The officials added that tie-ups for around 150 rooms is already complete and the remaining would get completed in the next one or two days.

It needs a mention that it is only in Bengal where the concept of satellite health facilities was taken up for the first time when Covid cases were at its peak in 2020. The interim arrangement is allowed to tackle the situation when all efforts are being made to increase the number of beds with around 10,000 people getting affected by the disease each day at present.

Sources said that already the facility has started in some hotels with two private hospitals taking care of the same in three hotels including one in central Kolkata.

Regular medical check up of persons staying in these satellite facilities shall be done on a daily basis by the concerned hospital, with which it is attached, following the "existing guidelines of treatment of Covid patients".

The responsibility of the treatment of these patients lies completely on the concerned hospital authorities, who can charge only room rent and other incidental charges of doctors and other nursing charges from the patients staying in such facilities.