27th KIFF: About 27 'Living artistes' who worked with Satyajit Ray to be felicitated

Kolkata: Come January 8 and Kolkata is all set to witness once-in-a-lifetime event when all the "living artistes" of Satyajit Ray will come together at Rabindra Sadan to pay tribute to the legendary filmmaker at the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).



Titled, 'Satyajit-er Shilpira', the event will felicitate actors and technicians, who have worked with the celebrated filmmaker. The KIFF committee has sent out invitations to 27 "living artistes" of Ray and so far, 13 have already confirmed their presence.

To mark the birth centenary year of the auteur filmmaker, exhibitions, seminars, lectures and various programmes are being organised at KIFF. Parambrata Chatterjee, a member of the KIFF committee, said the authorities had planned to organise the film fest in a grand manner like 'pre-pandemic days'.

However, the present Covid-19 situation has compelled the authorities to limit the 27th edition of KIFF to a 'Covid version film festival'.

"This year, we have 10 venues for screening 161 films from 42 countries. Centenary tribute is paid to Hungarian filmmaker Miklos Jancso, Chidananda Dasgupta and Ray. In the Special Tribute section, we will screen films of Dilip Kumar, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Jean Paul Belmondo, Swatilekha Sengupta, Sumitra Bhabe and Jean Claude Carriere," said the popular actor-director. He also added that Finland was the focus country and six films would be screened in this section.

From organising an exhibition on the life and works of Ray at Nandan Foyer to screening his films like Sonar Kella, Pather Panchali, Nayak, Hirak Rajar Deshe, Sadgati, The Inner Eye etc, Kolkata International Film Festival committee has planned elaborately to pay homage to Ray.

"We have also added a special section, which we think was only possible to do at KIFF. At Rabindra Sadan on January 8 at 3 pm, KIFF will honour the actors and technicians who have worked with Ray," said noted Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil, also a member of the KIFF committee, on Wednesday at Sisir Mancha.

The KIFF authorities have invited Ray's artistes, which include Dhritiman Chatterjee, Barun Chanda, Pradip Mukherjee, Dipankar De, Biplab Chatterjee, Victor Banerjee, Manoj Mitra, Bhishma Guhathakurta, Ranjit Mullick, Aparna Sen, Alokananda Roy, Madhabi Mukhopadhyay, Sandya Roy, Lily Chakraborty, Mamata Sankar, Subir Banerjee, Uma Dasgupta, Kushal Chakraborty, Sidartha Chatterjee, Soham Chakraborty, Chandana Banerjee, Soumendu Roy, Anil Ghosh, Anup Mukhopadhyay, Anup Ghoshal, Tarapada Banerjee and Hirak Sen.

KIFF will continue till January 14 and films will be screened in the Nandan complex, Sisir Mancha, Rabindra Sadan, Raindra Okakura Bhavan,Nazrul Tirtha, Chalachitra Satabarsha Bhavan and Kolkata Information Centre Conference Hall maintaining all Covid-19 protocols.