'27K vacancies likely to be filled through job fair'

KOLKATA: State Technical Education, Training and Skill Development (TET&SD) department will again start organising job fairs across the state from the end of July to ensure that skilled pass-outs of the state from polytechnics and ITIs and also those after completion of short term training under PBSSD (Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development) are offered placements. About 27,000 vacancies have been created by the department which is expected to be filled up from the upcoming job fairs.

The department has organised job fairs at a number of places across the state including Kolkata in the month of March- April this year and had provided placements to 10,333 students. "35 to 40 per cent of our students get placed through campus interviews. The students from the government ITIs and polytechnics get better placement but in case of the private ones the placement record is not as per expectations. So we have been holding job fairs for better placement," state TET & SD minister Humayun Kabir said at the state assembly on Thursday.Kabir said that presently job fairs have been stopped temporarily with examinations going on in polytechnics and ITIs. "We have laid special emphasis on connecting our technical institutions with the industry," he added.