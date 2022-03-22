27 new cases, 1 death reported in a day

KOLKATA: The number of single day Covid cases has gone down on Monday with 27 new cases being detected while on Sunday the figure stood at 45. On Saturday around 33 new cases were reported.



State saw a drop in daily Covid cases with 33 new cases being reported on Saturday from what stood at 62 on Friday.

Bengal saw slight rise in daily infection on Thursday as 94 new cases were reported whereas on Wednesday the figure stood at 65.

The total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,16,842 out of which 19,94,797 have been recovered so far. One Covid death has been reported in the state on Monday.

No death was reported in the state on Sunday while one death was reported in the state on Saturday and Friday.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.91 percent on Monday from what stood at 98.90 on Sunday.

The figure remained the same on Saturday.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent on Monday, unchanged from Sunday's figure.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 9,886 on Monday.

Around 21,195 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 32 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020.

State on Monday registered the positivity rate at 0.27 percent from what stood at 0.44 percent on Sunday.

The figure remained at 0.44 on Saturday and 0.33 percent on Friday.

Around 769 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Monday while 81 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes.

Around 4,092 doses were administered in the past 24 hours.

Around 6,98,10,545 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5,94,19,820 crore received double doses.