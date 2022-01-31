27 hurt after bus turns turtle; min asks RTO to seize unfit vehicles

kolkata: At least 27 persons sustained injuries after a bus toppled at Dorina crossing on Sunday afternoon. Later, it was found that the bus was not in a condition to ply on the road as mentioned in the norms of the Certificate of Fitness (CF).



Following the incident, state Transport minister Firhad Hakim instructed the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Kolkata to seize the unfit buses, which are plying in the city. He also instructed to act against the buses plying without a valid CF and other documents.

Hakim further alleged that resole tyres were being used in the buses due to which the accident took place. Minister also instructed the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Vineet Goyal, to step up vigilance against such buses.

According to sources, the incident took place around 2 pm when a group of people from Park Circus were going to Bankra in Howrah to attend a marriage ceremony. It had been alleged that the driver was driving the bus at a high speed and also overtaking other vehicles on the road dangerously. Near Dorina crossing, the driver lost control while overtaking another car and toppled. Local people and shop owners saw the bus getting toppled and went to the spot. Traffic cops from Dorina crossing also rushed to the spot as well. The injured passengers were rescued and rushed to SSKM hospital from where all the passengers except a 17-year-old boy were discharged after necessary treatment. The boy suffered a fracture on his leg.

Arijit Sinha, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Traffic, went to the spot and took stock of the situation. He said: "CCTV footage will be examined. To ascertain the actual cause of the accident, mechanical test of the bus will be done."In the evening, forensic experts examined the bus and collected samples to ascertain the cause of accident.

Meanwhile, Fatal Squad Traffic Police (FSTP) has taken over the investigation of the case. Though none has died, important cases can be taken over by the FSTP.