26th South Dinajpur book fair commences

BALURGHAT: The 26th South Dinajpur District Book Fair was inaugurated on Monday evening in the Balurghat High School ground. The Book Fair will be continued till January 2.



A total number of 70 stalls including reputed booksellers from Kolkata have come up to set up their stalls. The fairground remains open at 12.30 pm to 7.30 pm with several cultural programmes to be conducted in the evening every day.

The Fair was inaugurated by the Minister of Mass Education Extension and Library Department Siddikulla Chowdhury in presence of Agricultural Marketing Minister Biplab Mitra, two elected MLAs from Kushmandi and Kumarganj Rekha Roy and Toraf Hussein Mondal, District Magistrate Ayesha Rani A, Superintendent of Police Rahul De, District Information and Cultural Officer Rajesh Kumar Mondal along with a group of government officials and

dignitaries.

Inaugurating the Fair, Chowdhury said: "All the Book Fairs in all 24 districts of the state are being organised by the direct inspiration and cooperation of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Our government is now organising the Book Fair in state level, district level and block level covering all districts of the state. We are not taking any entry fee to

sensitise the book lovers to read books."

According to him, the students will be benefitted from the Fair organised by the state government.