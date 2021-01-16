26th KIFF ends with Iranian movie bagging the 'Golden Royal Bengal Tiger' award

Kolkata: The 26 th edition of Kolkata International Film Festival ended on Friday with Iranian movie "Bandar Band" receiving the Golden Royal Bengal tiger award.

The closing ceremony of the festival was held at Ektara Open Theatre at Nandan. The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department Firhad Hakim, MP Nusrat Jahan and Secretary of Information and Cultural Affairs department Santanu Basu were present in the closing ceremony. Hakim expressed his gratitude to all for making the event a successful one keeping the Covid situation in mind. Keeping KIFF in the view, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had allowed 100 percent occupancy in cinema halls with adherence to Covid norms after inaugurating the 26 th edition of the film festival on January 8.

As many as 81 feature films and 50 short and documentary films (selected out of 1170 entries) from 45 countries were screened at eight state-run cinema theatres. There is one film from Bangladesh as well.