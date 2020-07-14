26-yr-old dies as hosps deny admission

Kolkata: Family members of one Ashoke Rui Das (26), a resident of Joynagar in South 24-Parganas who was taken to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in a very critical condition on Monday morning after being treated at a private hospital in the district for 14 days eventually died, have accused two government-run hospitals in the city of denying admission.



This comes two days after an 18-year-old youth, a higher secondary examinee from North 24-parganas' Ichhapur was allegedly denied treatment by a number hospitals and finally succumbed to his ailments at the CMCH. A special complaint has also been registered with the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission against a private hospital in Belghoria where the patient was denied admission initially.

Monday's incident also raised questions as to why the private nursing in South Barasat referred the patient to city hospital when his condition turned critical. Das was admitted to the private nursing home 14 days ago. The family members claimed that he had been suffering from typhoid.

They took the patient to the emergency ward of the SSKM Hospital where the patient was allegedly denied admission as he had Covid symptoms. The family members were asked to take the patient to Sambhunath Pandit Hospital. Victim's parents alleged that the youth was kept unattended for some time and then referred to the CMCH in an ambulance that had no oxygen support.

The family members also raised questions as to why the two hospitals refused to admit the patient despite having a fever ward.

The patient was finally taken to the emergency ward of the CMCH where he died within a few minutes. Jagadish Rui Das, deceased's father claimed that the patient had respiratory distress and mild fever but he was not a COVID patient.