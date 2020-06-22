26-year-old who killed girlfriend made ammunition and gun watching videos

Kolkata: The 26-year-old youth who killed the paramour of Regent Park on Saturday morning had made the improvised pistol by watching a few tutorial videos on Youtube.



The youth identified as Rakesh Halder alias Jayanto was has been remanded to police custody for 14 days on Sunday after he was produced at the Alipore court.

According to police sources, Halder is a taxi driver by profession and a school dropout who studied up to class IX.

Despite that he had watched the videos and used objects which can be availed easily to manufacture the pistol. Halder used ball bearing and gunpowder from firecrackers to manufacture the bullet.

Though he was claiming that he planned to murder his girlfriend identified as Priyanka Purkait (20) few days ago, cops refused to believe him, as manufacturing such a pistol takes time.

The senior police officers of Regent Park police station and along with their superiors became stunned to hear how he made the pistol.

However, Halder was not confident whether the bullet he made would kill Purkait or not. Thus he stabbed her after firing the bullet. Halder also claimed that he was confident about his aim and made only one

bullet.

This apart, after Purkait came to know that Halder was married, he reportedly convinced the woman claiming that he is not at all happy with his wife and will marry her in future. Purkait had decided to come out of the relationship after she found Halder suppressed to her that his wife was carrying.